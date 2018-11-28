CSX Co. (CSX) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,177 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 498.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth about $376,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth about $289,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CSX by 36.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 40,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth about $1,158,000. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.72. 401,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,978,287. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. CSX had a net margin of 55.19% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on CSX from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on CSX and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on CSX from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Scotiabank set a $81.00 price target on CSX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CSX from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

