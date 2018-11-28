CSX Co. (CSX) Holdings Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 223,869 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $58,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $440,710,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 33.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,600,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $933,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,806 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 121.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,532,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,350 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth $90,467,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 123.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,505,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSX. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CSX from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CSX from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CSX from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $70.41 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $76.24. The stock has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. CSX had a net margin of 55.19% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. CSX’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

