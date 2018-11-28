CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Up 11.8% This Week

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 28th. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One CryptoSoul token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $69,460.00 and approximately $10,426.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009099 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.71 or 0.02374105 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00124540 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00194701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.16 or 0.08758505 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,057,070 tokens. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

