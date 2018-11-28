CryptoCarbon Market Cap Reaches $488,187.00 (CCRB)

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One CryptoCarbon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000475 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, BiteBTC and Livecoin. CryptoCarbon has a total market cap of $488,187.00 and $29,464.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoCarbon has traded up 43.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. The official website for CryptoCarbon is cryptocarbon.co.uk . CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon Coin Trading

CryptoCarbon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoCarbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoCarbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

