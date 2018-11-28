CryCash Achieves Market Capitalization of $139,992.00 (CRC)

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One CryCash token can now be purchased for about $0.0304 or 0.00000726 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and Livecoin. CryCash has a market cap of $139,992.00 and approximately $1,049.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryCash has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000529 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00011428 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000811 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003907 BTC.

CryCash Token Profile

CryCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,597,936 tokens. CryCash’s official message board is medium.com/@crycash . CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryCash is crycash.io

Buying and Selling CryCash

CryCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

