Crown (CRW) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Over the last week, Crown has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00003756 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, C-CEX, YoBit and CryptoBridge. Crown has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and $25,000.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,228.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.11 or 0.04467253 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008635 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.01435404 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00064529 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009141 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 199% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000597 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000287 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 20,874,983 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crown.tech . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, C-CEX, Braziliex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

