CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 68.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 167,887 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH were worth $8,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,091,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 443.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Langenfeld Cynthia K. Christy purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.19 per share, with a total value of $95,571.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,774.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

NYSE:CCI traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.07. 220,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,918. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a 1 year low of $98.85 and a 1 year high of $114.81. The company has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.35.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.125 per share. This is a boost from CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.60%.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

