Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 37,281 Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)

Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. Stitch Fix makes up 2.7% of Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SFIX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 1,726.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 63,515 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,716,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. 23.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.18.

In other news, CFO Paul Yee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $147,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Barry Eggers sold 31,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $1,303,499.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 441,507 shares of company stock worth $12,742,764. 56.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix Inc has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $52.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.41.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $318.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

