Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 19,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. B. Riley set a $145.00 target price on Carlisle Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $103.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $129.47.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.93%.

In related news, Director David A. Roberts sold 36,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total value of $4,658,688.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

