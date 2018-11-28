CROAT Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 28th. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. CROAT has a market capitalization of $70,263.00 and approximately $208.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CROAT has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Turtlecoin (TRTL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000163 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 52,972,384 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.