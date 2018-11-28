Critical Survey: Giggles N Hugs (GIGL) and Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN)

Giggles N Hugs (OTCMKTS:GIGL) and Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Giggles N Hugs and Dunkin Brands Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Giggles N Hugs -35.15% N/A -103.44% Dunkin Brands Group 30.28% -41.14% 7.15%

This table compares Giggles N Hugs and Dunkin Brands Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Giggles N Hugs $2.45 million 0.55 -$1.62 million N/A N/A Dunkin Brands Group $860.50 million 7.01 $350.90 million $2.43 30.05

Dunkin Brands Group has higher revenue and earnings than Giggles N Hugs.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.3% of Dunkin Brands Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Dunkin Brands Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Giggles N Hugs has a beta of 7.65, suggesting that its share price is 665% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dunkin Brands Group has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Giggles N Hugs and Dunkin Brands Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Giggles N Hugs 0 0 0 0 N/A Dunkin Brands Group 1 15 9 0 2.32

Dunkin Brands Group has a consensus price target of $69.77, suggesting a potential downside of 4.43%. Given Dunkin Brands Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dunkin Brands Group is more favorable than Giggles N Hugs.

Dividends

Dunkin Brands Group pays an annual dividend of $1.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Giggles N Hugs does not pay a dividend. Dunkin Brands Group pays out 57.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dunkin Brands Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Dunkin Brands Group beats Giggles N Hugs on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Giggles N Hugs

Giggles N' Hugs, Inc. owns and operates kid-friendly restaurants with play areas for children in 10 years and younger in California. It owns and operates a restaurant in the Westfield Topanga shopping center in Woodland Hills; and a restaurant in the Glendale Galleria in Glendale, California. The company was formerly known as Teacher's Pet, Inc. and changed its name to Giggles N' Hugs, Inc. in August 2010. Giggles N' Hugs, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes. As of December 30, 2017, the company had 12,538 Dunkin' Donuts points of distribution and 7,982 Baskin-Robbins points of distribution. It franchises restaurants under the Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands. The company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

