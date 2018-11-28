Critical Comparison: mCig (MCIG) & Vector Group (VGR)

mCig (OTCMKTS:MCIG) and Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares mCig and Vector Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets mCig -35.11% -22.13% -17.80% Vector Group 4.29% -16.61% 5.09%

This table compares mCig and Vector Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio mCig $7.08 million 14.97 -$1.07 million N/A N/A Vector Group $1.81 billion 1.01 $84.57 million $0.57 22.70

Vector Group has higher revenue and earnings than mCig.

Dividends

Vector Group pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.4%. mCig does not pay a dividend. Vector Group pays out 280.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for mCig and Vector Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score mCig 0 0 0 0 N/A Vector Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Vector Group has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.66%. Given Vector Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vector Group is more favorable than mCig.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.4% of Vector Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Vector Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

mCig has a beta of -2.23, suggesting that its share price is 323% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vector Group has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vector Group beats mCig on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About mCig

mCig, Inc. operates in the cannabis industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cultivation, Manufacturing and Distribution (CMD); Retail Sales; Media and Technologies; and Agriculture. The CMD segment designs, develops, engineers, and constructs modular buildings and green houses that assist cannabis and herbal growers in the market, as well as offers consulting services in the cannabis industry. The Retail Sales segment engages in the retail, distribution, and online sale of electronic cigarettes, CBD products, and vaporizers, as well as supplies for cannabis distributors, growers, and dispensaries. The Media and Technologies segment operates 420cloud, a social platform for advertising services in the cannabis and cryptocurrency markets; and provides software solutions, Website development, and other social media services. The Agriculture segment is involved in planting and growing industrial hemp. mCig, Inc. offers financial and consulting services to cannabis and cryptocurrency markets. The company was formerly known as Lifetech Industries, Inc. and changed its name to mCig, Inc. in August 2013. mCig, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Jacksonville, Florida.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates through Tobacco, E-Cigarettes, and Real Estate segments. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the PYRAMID, EAGLE 20's, GRAND PRIX, LIGGETT SELECT, and EVE brand names, as well as USA and various partner brands, and private label brands. It also sells electronic cigarettes. In addition, the company provides residential brokerage, relocation, and real estate sales and marketing services, as well as title and settlement services to real estate companies and financial institutions; manages cooperatives, condominiums, and apartments; acquires, owns, and invests in real estate properties; and engages in land development activities. Further, it operates elliman.com, which serves as a destination where consumers can search properties and access market information, as well as offers building and neighborhood guides, and other interactive content; and AskElliman.com that facilitates communication with consumers, providing them with access to information from real estate to mortgage financing, to specific neighborhoods. Vector Group Ltd. markets and sells its cigarettes to wholesalers and distributors of tobacco, as well as grocery, drug, and convenience store chains. The company was formerly known as Brooke Group Ltd. Vector Group Ltd. was founded in 1911 and is based in Miami, Florida.

