Critical Analysis: Royale Energy Funds (ROYL) vs. QEP Resources (QEP)

Royale Energy Funds (OTCMKTS:ROYL) and QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Royale Energy Funds and QEP Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royale Energy Funds $1.01 million 8.03 -$2.42 million N/A N/A QEP Resources $1.62 billion 1.23 $269.30 million $0.77 10.99

QEP Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Royale Energy Funds.

Profitability

This table compares Royale Energy Funds and QEP Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royale Energy Funds -1,112.03% N/A -64.39% QEP Resources -11.89% 7.86% 3.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Royale Energy Funds and QEP Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royale Energy Funds 0 0 0 0 N/A QEP Resources 0 8 6 0 2.43

QEP Resources has a consensus target price of $13.94, suggesting a potential upside of 64.80%. Given QEP Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QEP Resources is more favorable than Royale Energy Funds.

Risk & Volatility

Royale Energy Funds has a beta of 3.06, suggesting that its stock price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QEP Resources has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QEP Resources beats Royale Energy Funds on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Royale Energy Funds Company Profile

Royale Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas in the United States. Its principal operations are located in California's Los Angeles and Sacramento Basins. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 684.7 MMboe. The company sells its gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) to various customers, including wholesale marketers, industrial users, local distribution companies, utilities, and other companies. In addition, it operates an underground gas storage facility. QEP Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

