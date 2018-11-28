CRH Medical Corp (CRHM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,665 shares, a growth of 186.2% from the October 31st total of 37,970 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,145 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 7.1% in the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 300,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 20,002 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRH Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRH Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in CRH Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CRH Medical by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 120,800 shares during the period.

CRH Medical stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. CRH Medical has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRHM shares. TheStreet raised CRH Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid.

