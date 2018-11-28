Crewe Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.6% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Marcus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the second quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 744 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Springs Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.1% during the second quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,581.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,124.74 and a one year high of $2,050.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,506.94, for a total value of $1,853,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,004.25, for a total transaction of $4,008,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,042,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,842 shares of company stock worth $46,521,741 over the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morningstar restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,085.14.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

