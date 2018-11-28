Credit Suisse AG Sells 99,444 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 99,444 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.18% of WEC Energy Group worth $37,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. South Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 180,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 26,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 13,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 146,618 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $10,509,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC opened at $71.02 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $58.48 and a 52-week high of $72.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of -0.03.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5525 per share. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.38%.

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

