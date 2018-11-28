Crawford & Company (CRD.A) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Crawford & Company in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

Crawford & Company stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $499.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.78. Crawford & Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%.

Crawford & Company (Crawford) is an independent provider of claims management solutions to insurance and self-insured entities. The Company’s Crawford Solution offers claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for various product lines, including property and casualty claims management; workers’ compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration.

