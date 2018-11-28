Cranswick (CWK) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,800 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its price objective cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CWK. Numis Securities restated an add rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Monday, July 30th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Cranswick from GBX 3,450 ($45.08) to GBX 3,625 ($47.37) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,293.75 ($43.04).

Get Cranswick alerts:

Cranswick stock opened at GBX 2,886 ($37.71) on Tuesday. Cranswick has a 12 month low of GBX 2,355 ($30.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,497.81 ($45.71).

Cranswick (LON:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 70 ($0.91) EPS for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.90 ($0.21) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th.

In related news, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,314 ($43.30), for a total value of £210,770.40 ($275,408.86). Also, insider Mark Bottomley sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,235 ($42.27), for a total transaction of £48,557.35 ($63,448.78). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,061 shares of company stock worth $84,809,775.

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.