Cranswick (CWK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cranswick (LON:CWK) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 70 ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:CWK opened at GBX 2,844 ($37.16) on Wednesday. Cranswick has a twelve month low of GBX 2,355 ($30.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,497.81 ($45.71).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a GBX 15.90 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th.

Several brokerages recently commented on CWK. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($45.08) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on shares of Cranswick from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Cranswick from GBX 3,450 ($45.08) to GBX 3,625 ($47.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,293.75 ($43.04).

In related news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 18,200 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,235 ($42.27), for a total value of £588,770 ($769,332.29). Also, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 6,360 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,314 ($43.30), for a total transaction of £210,770.40 ($275,408.86). In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,061 shares of company stock worth $84,809,775.

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

