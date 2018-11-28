Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Has $2.02 Million Position in First Data Corp (FDC)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,947 shares during the period. First Data comprises 2.2% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in First Data were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in First Data by 95.9% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,790,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,783,000 after buying an additional 5,772,608 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in First Data by 129.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,182,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,390,000 after buying an additional 3,492,441 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its stake in First Data by 36.7% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 10,250,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,532,000 after buying an additional 2,750,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in First Data by 5,503.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,636,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,520,000 after buying an additional 2,589,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Data during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,331,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Data alerts:

In related news, insider Barry C. Mccarthy sold 151,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $3,898,013.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 484,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,497,473.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry C. Mccarthy sold 113,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $2,171,541.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 368,571 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,763.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,718 shares of company stock worth $6,723,705 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Data stock opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.94. First Data Corp has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $26.62.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. First Data had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Data Corp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut First Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on First Data in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on First Data from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on First Data from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/coyle-financial-counsel-llc-has-2-02-million-position-in-first-data-corp-fdc.html.

First Data Company Profile

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.