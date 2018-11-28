Cowen Increases Alaska Air Group (ALK) Price Target to $84.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $80.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

NYSE:ALK opened at $70.75 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $57.53 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $200,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,238 shares in the company, valued at $550,380.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $58,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,703.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 131.3% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 35.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 544,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,901,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 38.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 269,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,298,000 after buying an additional 25,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

