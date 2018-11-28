Covenant Transportation Group (CVTI) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Covenant Transportation Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covenant Transportation Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

Covenant Transportation Group stock opened at $21.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.49 million, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.55. Covenant Transportation Group has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $35.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $243.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.85 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Covenant Transportation Group will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John A. Tweed purchased 18,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.57 per share, for a total transaction of $439,792.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 23,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,339.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John A. Tweed purchased 11,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $280,652.07. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,264.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers long haul, dedicated, temperature-controlled, and regional solo-driver services; long haul, regional, dedicated, and intermodal temperature-controlled services; and regional solo-driver and dedicated services.

