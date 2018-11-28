Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Covanta from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Covanta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Covanta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Covanta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Covanta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covanta stock remained flat at $$16.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 487,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,263. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Covanta has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $18.05.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11). Covanta had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.75 million. Research analysts forecast that Covanta will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

