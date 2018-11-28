Coty Inc (COTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on December 14th

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

Coty has increased its dividend by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Coty has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Coty to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.5%.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.47. Coty has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Coty had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pierre Laubies purchased 2,308,447 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.69 per share, for a total transaction of $20,060,404.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,308,447 shares in the company, valued at $20,060,404.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cosmetics B.V. Jab purchased 5,400,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,006,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,508,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,176,484.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,023,447 shares of company stock worth $97,704,004 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Barclays set a $15.00 target price on shares of Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Coty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

