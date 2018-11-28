COSS Achieves Market Cap of $6.34 Million (COSS)

COSS (CURRENCY:COSS) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 28th. One COSS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00001269 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS and HitBTC. Over the last week, COSS has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. COSS has a total market capitalization of $6.34 million and approximately $95,238.00 worth of COSS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get COSS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.81 or 0.02299836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00124871 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00194969 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $381.42 or 0.09061137 BTC.

COSS Token Profile

COSS launched on March 6th, 2018. COSS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,810,622 tokens. COSS’s official website is coss.io . The Reddit community for COSS is /r/COSSio . COSS’s official Twitter account is @cosscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling COSS

COSS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COSS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COSS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COSS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COSS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.