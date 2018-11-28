Cosan Ltd (CZZ) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 594.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 355,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,134 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cosan were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cosan by 31.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 34,005 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Cosan by 128.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 39,290 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cosan in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cosan by 32.2% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 101,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 24,805 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Cosan in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CZZ opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.57. Cosan Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $11.89.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. Cosan had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 3.39%. On average, analysts predict that Cosan Ltd will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CZZ shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cosan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Cosan Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

