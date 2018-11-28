Cortland Bancorp (CLDB) vs. Community Investors Bancorp (CIBN) Financial Review

Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) and Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Cortland Bancorp has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Investors Bancorp has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cortland Bancorp and Community Investors Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Investors Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cortland Bancorp and Community Investors Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortland Bancorp $28.65 million 3.15 $4.35 million N/A N/A Community Investors Bancorp $7.61 million 1.12 $460,000.00 N/A N/A

Cortland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community Investors Bancorp.

Dividends

Cortland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Community Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Cortland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Cortland Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Community Investors Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cortland Bancorp and Community Investors Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortland Bancorp 21.28% 13.08% 1.18% Community Investors Bancorp 9.20% N/A N/A

Summary

Cortland Bancorp beats Community Investors Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cortland Bancorp Company Profile

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans consisting of commercial, financial loans, real estate construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, small business lending, and trade financing; and consumer loans, such as residential real estate, home equity, and installment loans. It also provides brokerage and investment services; asset management services; night depository services, automated teller services, safe deposit boxes, and other services; and Internet and mobile banking options. As of January 29, 2018, it operated 13 full-service community banking offices located in the counties of Trumbull, Mahoning, Portage, Ashtabula, and Summit in Northeastern Ohio, as well as 2 financial services centers in Beachwood and Fairlawn, Ohio. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Cortland, Ohio.

Community Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that provides personal and commercial banking services in Ohio. It accepts checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and health savings accounts. The company offers consumer loans, including personal, auto, home equity, and home improvement loans; commercial loans, such as real estate, term, business expansion, construction, and SBA loans; and mortgages. It also provides Internet and telephone banking, debit cards, night depositary and shareholder services, merchant services, and financial planning and investment advice services. The company was founded in 1888 and is based in Bucyrus, Ohio.

