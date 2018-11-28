Corporate Travel Management Ltd (CTD) Insider Buys A$649,980.00 in Stock

Corporate Travel Management Ltd (ASX:CTD) insider Jamie Pherous bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$21.67 ($15.37) per share, with a total value of A$649,980.00 ($460,978.72).
Jamie Pherous also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 14th, Jamie Pherous acquired 70,000 shares of Corporate Travel Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$22.32 ($15.83) per share, with a total value of A$1,562,120.00 ($1,107,886.52).
- On Friday, November 9th, Jamie Pherous acquired 115,000 shares of Corporate Travel Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$21.14 ($14.99) per share, with a total value of A$2,430,870.00 ($1,724,021.28).
CTD opened at A$22.57 ($16.01) on Wednesday. Corporate Travel Management Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$18.86 ($13.38) and a fifty-two week high of A$26.34 ($18.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
About Corporate Travel Management
Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travel Services Australia and New Zealand, Travel Services North America, Travel Services Asia, and Travel Services Europe.
Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Travel Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Travel Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.