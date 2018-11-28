Corporate Travel Management Ltd (CTD) Insider Buys A$649,980.00 in Stock

Corporate Travel Management Ltd (ASX:CTD) insider Jamie Pherous bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$21.67 ($15.37) per share, with a total value of A$649,980.00 ($460,978.72).

Jamie Pherous also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Corporate Travel Management alerts:

On Wednesday, November 14th, Jamie Pherous acquired 70,000 shares of Corporate Travel Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$22.32 ($15.83) per share, with a total value of A$1,562,120.00 ($1,107,886.52).

On Friday, November 9th, Jamie Pherous acquired 115,000 shares of Corporate Travel Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$21.14 ($14.99) per share, with a total value of A$2,430,870.00 ($1,724,021.28).

CTD opened at A$22.57 ($16.01) on Wednesday. Corporate Travel Management Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$18.86 ($13.38) and a fifty-two week high of A$26.34 ($18.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/corporate-travel-management-ltd-ctd-insider-buys-a649980-00-in-stock.html.

About Corporate Travel Management

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travel Services Australia and New Zealand, Travel Services North America, Travel Services Asia, and Travel Services Europe.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Travel Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Travel Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.