Corning (GLW) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Solid demand for Gorilla Glass 5 and fiber optic products remain key catalyst as Corning continues to innovate in the glass substrate industry. Corning’s capability further positions it to better serve the secular increase in demand for LCD panels. The company is also successfully leveraging the automotive market to move forward in the value chain beyond glass manufacturing. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past six months on an average. However, building a significant position in China under the prevailing economic and political environment is likely to be a challenge for the company. Limited use of sapphire substrates remains a concern for the company owing to expensive manufacturing technologies. In addition, continued price erosion erodes profitability and limits its growth potential to some extent. High concentration risks and dollar strength remain other perennial problems for Corning.”

Get Corning alerts:

GLW has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a $33.00 price objective on Corning and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

NYSE GLW traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.58. 125,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,027,487. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Corning had a positive return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,468.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $33,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,164.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,104. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,526,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its position in Corning by 711.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 2,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Corning by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. The company provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, LCD televisions, and other information display applications; optical fiber and cable and hardware and equipment products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corning (GLW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.