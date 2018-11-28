Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,096 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49,926 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $28,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSOD. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, First Analysis set a $69.00 price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.73.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -72.77 and a beta of 1.05. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.32 and a 52 week high of $59.18.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.07 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $235,886.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,305,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,113,964.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harold W. Burlingame sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $78,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,294.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,557 shares of company stock worth $6,154,193 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

