Cornerstone Metals (CCC) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of Cornerstone Metals Inc (CVE:CCC) fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.20. 160,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 218,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

Cornerstone Metals Company Profile (CVE:CCC)

Cornerstone Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and gold minerals. It holds a 100% interest in the West Jerome property located in Jerome, Arizona. It also holds interest in the Carlin Vanadium project, which comprises 72 contiguous unpatented mineral claims covering an area of 1,140 acres located in Elko County, Nevada.

