Cormark Comments on Capstone Mining Corp’s FY2018 Earnings (CS)

Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) – Cormark lifted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capstone Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, November 27th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.03.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CS. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.40 to C$1.15 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.70 to C$1.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Capstone Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$1.20 to C$0.70 in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.35 in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.44.

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$0.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.02. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.48 and a 12 month high of C$1.62.

In other news, insider Grm Investments Ltd. bought 7,302,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$4,746,300.00. Also, insider George Leslie Brack bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$162,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,702,000 shares of company stock worth $5,040,300.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Minto, an open pit copper mine located in Yukon, Canada.

