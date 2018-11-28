Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (CRBP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) will report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Corbus Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $156,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $144,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $321,000. 42.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRBP opened at $6.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.16. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

