Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Position Decreased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 27.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,236,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 469,802 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $63,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,441,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,512,000 after acquiring an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Copart by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 214,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,042,000 after acquiring an additional 100,420 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Copart by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 85,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 52,813 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Copart by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 516,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,944,000 after acquiring an additional 199,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $67.08.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.09 million. Copart had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 24.59%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CPRT shares. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Copart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

