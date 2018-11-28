Conversion Labs (CVLB) & Jason Industries (JASN) Head to Head Contrast

Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLB) and Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Conversion Labs and Jason Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conversion Labs -9.00% -146.04% -94.76% Jason Industries -0.73% -1.05% -0.64%

This table compares Conversion Labs and Jason Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conversion Labs $5.05 million 1.80 -$1.20 million N/A N/A Jason Industries $648.62 million 0.08 -$4.47 million $0.01 198.00

Conversion Labs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jason Industries.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Conversion Labs and Jason Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conversion Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A Jason Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Jason Industries has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 127.27%. Given Jason Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jason Industries is more favorable than Conversion Labs.

Volatility & Risk

Conversion Labs has a beta of -0.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jason Industries has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.9% of Jason Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 31.0% of Conversion Labs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of Jason Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jason Industries beats Conversion Labs on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Conversion Labs Company Profile

Conversion Labs, Inc., an Internet based direct response marketing company, manufactures and sells personal care and nutritional supplement products. Its products portfolio include Shapiro MD, a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in foamer for men and women; and iNR Wellness, a daily nutritional supplement that contains yeast, oat, and mushroom beta glucans. The company sells its products worldwide through technology infrastructure and relationships with agencies, third party marketers, and online advertising platforms, as well as through its Websites inrwellness.com and shapiromd.com. The company was formerly known as Immudyne, Inc. and changed its name to Conversion Labs, Inc. in June 2018. Conversion Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

Jason Industries Company Profile

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.). All Jason companies utilize the Jason Business System, a collaborative manufacturing strategy applicable to a diverse group of companies that includes business principles and processes to ensure best-in-class results and collective strength. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., Jason employs more than 4,000 individuals in 15 countries.

