Contrasting Spectrum Brands (SPB) and CBAK Energy Technology (CBAK)

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) and CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Brands and CBAK Energy Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Brands 23.26% -2.44% -0.44% CBAK Energy Technology -20.95% -1,532.05% -6.70%

5.6% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Spectrum Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Spectrum Brands and CBAK Energy Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Brands 0 7 7 0 2.50 CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus target price of $105.50, indicating a potential upside of 112.02%. Given Spectrum Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spectrum Brands is more favorable than CBAK Energy Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Spectrum Brands has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBAK Energy Technology has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Spectrum Brands pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. CBAK Energy Technology does not pay a dividend. Spectrum Brands pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spectrum Brands has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spectrum Brands and CBAK Energy Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Brands $3.15 billion 0.84 $768.30 million $3.54 14.06 CBAK Energy Technology $58.38 million 0.31 -$21.46 million N/A N/A

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than CBAK Energy Technology.

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats CBAK Energy Technology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a branded consumer products company that manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. It supplies consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, personal insect repellents, and auto care products, as well as lawn and garden, and home pest control products. The company offers its products under a portfolio of brands, including Rayovac, VARTA, Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, National Hardware, Pfister, Remington, George Foreman, Black + Decker, Tetra, Marineland, GloFish, Nature's Miracle, Dingo, 8-in-1, FURminator, IAMS and Eukanuba, Healthy-Hide, Digest-eeze, DreamBone, SmartBones, Littermaid, Spectracide, Cutter, Repel, Hot Shot, Black Flag, Liquid Fence, Armor All, STP, and A/C PRO. It sells its products through various trade channels, including retailers, wholesalers and distributors, hearing aid professionals, construction companies, and original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company was formerly known as HRG Group, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. in July 2018. The company is based in Middleton, Wisconsin.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in the People's Republic of China, Europe, South Korea, and Israel. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools. The company was formerly known as China BAK Battery, Inc. and changed its name to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. in January 2017. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Dalian, China.

