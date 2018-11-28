Contrasting Siebert Financial (SIEB) & JMP Group (JMP)

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) and JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Siebert Financial and JMP Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siebert Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A JMP Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

JMP Group has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 38.32%. Given JMP Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe JMP Group is more favorable than Siebert Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Siebert Financial and JMP Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siebert Financial $13.11 million 24.92 $2.15 million N/A N/A JMP Group $109.87 million 0.95 -$15.88 million $0.20 24.40

Siebert Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JMP Group.

Profitability

This table compares Siebert Financial and JMP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siebert Financial 25.77% 90.11% 75.71% JMP Group -2.51% 6.74% 0.59%

Volatility & Risk

Siebert Financial has a beta of -0.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JMP Group has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

JMP Group pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Siebert Financial does not pay a dividend. JMP Group pays out 180.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Siebert Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of JMP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 67.9% of Siebert Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.8% of JMP Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Siebert Financial beats JMP Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company offers online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services. It also acts as an agent on various transactions for its self-directed retirement accounts, as well as lends customers a portion of the market value of certain securities held in the customer's account. In addition, the company provides custodial services; and data technology platform that offers services, such as email and messaging, market data systems and third party trading systems, business productivity tools, and customer relationship management systems. It maintains 10 retail discount brokerage offices. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions. This segment also provides institutional brokerage services and equity research services. The Asset Management segment is involved in the management of a range of pooled investment vehicles, including the hedge funds, hedge funds of funds, and collateralized loan obligations. The Corporate segment includes investments in public and private securities, and investment funds, as well as other investing activities. The company also provides investment advisory services to business development companies. In addition, it serves corporates, institutional clients and investors, and high net-worth individuals. JMP Group LLC is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

