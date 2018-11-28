Contrasting PASSUR Aerospace (PSSR) & Coda Octopus Group (CODA)

PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) and Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

PASSUR Aerospace has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coda Octopus Group has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PASSUR Aerospace and Coda Octopus Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PASSUR Aerospace -53.91% -115.50% -42.30% Coda Octopus Group 9.91% 7.80% 5.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PASSUR Aerospace and Coda Octopus Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PASSUR Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A Coda Octopus Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PASSUR Aerospace and Coda Octopus Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PASSUR Aerospace $13.87 million 0.80 -$3.52 million N/A N/A Coda Octopus Group $18.02 million 3.43 $3.33 million N/A N/A

Coda Octopus Group has higher revenue and earnings than PASSUR Aerospace.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.4% of Coda Octopus Group shares are held by institutional investors. 67.6% of PASSUR Aerospace shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Coda Octopus Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Coda Octopus Group beats PASSUR Aerospace on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PASSUR Aerospace

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc., a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It offers data aggregation and consolidation, information, decision support, predictive analytics, collaborative solutions, and professional services to airlines, airports, governments, and business aviation companies. The company offers various solutions for traffic flow management, diversion management, flight predictability, surface management, turn time management, connectivity and collaboration, and aviation fees and charges. PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business. It offers CodaOctopus GeoSurvey data acquisition and interpretation software; CodaOctopus GeoSurvey acquisition products, such as hardware and software solutions for field acquisition of sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profiler; and CodaOctopus GeoSurvey productivity suite of software that automates the tasks of analyzing, annotating, and mosaicing complex data sets. The company also provides CodaOctopus instruments for sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profilers; and motion sensing products, which include Octopus F180 and F170 products that bring accurate positioning and motion data into offshore conditions for marine survey applications. In addition, it offers 3D imaging products comprising Echoscope, a real-time 3D imaging sonar that provides 3D images of the underwater environment; Dimension, a 3D sonar for the remotely operated vehicle (ROV) market that provides real-time visualization for subsea vehicle applications; CodaOctopus underwater inspection system; Echoscope C500 for ROV and autonomous underwater vehicle based applications; and Echoscope XD for wider area of view. Further, the company provides engineering services to subsea and prime defense contractors; and rugged visual computers and small-form-factor PCs, rugged touch screen computers, rugged chassis/enclosures, subsea telemetry and data acquisition systems, rugged workstations, analog-to-digital converters, and rugged LCD displays. It markets its products under the CodaOctopus brand name. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of CCM Holdings LLC.

