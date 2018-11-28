Contrasting Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (ITRN) & Cool (IFON)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) and Cool (NASDAQ:IFON) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) and Cool’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) 25.13% 34.28% 21.36% Cool N/A N/A N/A

58.3% of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Cool shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of Cool shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Cool does not pay a dividend. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) and Cool’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) $238.52 million 2.97 $43.79 million $2.09 15.87 Cool N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) has higher revenue and earnings than Cool.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) and Cool, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cool 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.52%.

Summary

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) beats Cool on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. It also offers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance, including the provision of traffic reports and directions, as well as information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities; and Connect, an Android platform based car service that provides access to Android market applications and various services through manufacturer interface. This segment serves insurance companies and agents, car manufacturers, dealers and importers, cooperative sales channels, and private subscribers. The company's Wireless Communications Products segment provides Base Site, a radio receiver that includes a processor and a data computation unit to collect and send data to and from transponders, and to control centers; Control Center, a center consisting of software used to collect data from various base sites, conduct location calculations, and transmit location data to various customers and law enforcement agencies; navigation and tracking devices installed in vehicles; and SMART, a portable transmitter installed in vehicles that sends a signal to the base site enabling the location of vehicles, equipment, or an individual. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 180,000 end-users through 38,000 corporate customers. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Azor, Israel.

Cool Company Profile

InfoSonics Corporation manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

