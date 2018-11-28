Contrasting Growlife (PHOT) & Apogee Enterprises (APOG)

Growlife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) and Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Growlife and Apogee Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Growlife $2.45 million 11.77 -$5.32 million N/A N/A Apogee Enterprises $1.33 billion 0.76 $79.48 million $3.10 11.58

Apogee Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Growlife.

Risk & Volatility

Growlife has a beta of -3.85, indicating that its stock price is 485% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apogee Enterprises has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Apogee Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Growlife does not pay a dividend. Apogee Enterprises pays out 20.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apogee Enterprises has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Growlife and Apogee Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Growlife 0 0 0 0 N/A Apogee Enterprises 0 2 1 0 2.33

Apogee Enterprises has a consensus price target of $48.67, suggesting a potential upside of 35.60%. Given Apogee Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apogee Enterprises is more favorable than Growlife.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Growlife shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Apogee Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Growlife shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Apogee Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Growlife and Apogee Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Growlife -346.31% N/A -1,042.62% Apogee Enterprises 5.81% 16.96% 8.51%

Summary

Apogee Enterprises beats Growlife on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Growlife Company Profile

GrowLife, Inc. provides farming soil, hydroponics equipment, organic plant nutrients, and other products to specialty grow operations in the United States. Its hydroponics equipment includes indoor lighting systems, growing mediums and accessories, tools for cutting and propagation, hydroponics systems, bulbs, ballasts, reflectors, meters and timers, and climate control equipment for the indoor plant cultivation and cannabis industries. The company distributes and sells its products through its e-commerce distribution channels, such as ShopGrowLife.com, Greners.com, and GrowLifeEco.com, as well as retail storefronts. GrowLife, Inc. is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings. The Architectural Glass segment fabricates coated and high-performance glass used in customized window and wall systems, including the outside skin of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings. The Architectural Services segment offers full-service installation of the walls of glass, windows, and other curtainwall products making up the outside skin of commercial and institutional buildings. The LSO segment manufactures value-added glass and acrylic products for framing and display applications. The company's products and services are primarily used in commercial buildings, such as office towers, hotels, and retail centers; and institutional buildings that include education facilities and dormitories, health care facilities, and government buildings, as well as multi-family residential buildings. It markets its architectural products and services through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors to general contractors and glazing subcontractors, architects, and building owners; and value-added glass and acrylics through retail chains, picture framing shops, and independent distributors to museums, shops, and galleries. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

