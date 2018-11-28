Contrasting Capital Financial (CPFH) & MarketAxess (MKTX)

Capital Financial (OTCMKTS:CPFH) and MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.0% of MarketAxess shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.0% of Capital Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of MarketAxess shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Capital Financial pays an annual dividend of $50.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. MarketAxess pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. MarketAxess pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MarketAxess has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Capital Financial and MarketAxess, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A MarketAxess 1 8 0 0 1.89

MarketAxess has a consensus target price of $206.71, indicating a potential downside of 4.30%. Given MarketAxess’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MarketAxess is more favorable than Capital Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capital Financial and MarketAxess’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Financial $15.57 million N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A MarketAxess $397.47 million 20.43 $148.08 million $3.90 55.38

MarketAxess has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Financial and MarketAxess’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Financial 0.76% 20.67% 2.08% MarketAxess 37.97% 29.40% 26.42%

Risk and Volatility

Capital Financial has a beta of 249.43, suggesting that its stock price is 24,843% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MarketAxess has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MarketAxess beats Capital Financial on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capital Financial Company Profile

Capital Financial Holdings, Inc., a full-service brokerage firm, provides investment products and services to independent investment representatives, financial planners, and investment advisors in the United States. It offers mutual funds, insurance products, and various other securities, as well as investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Integrity Mutual Funds, Inc. and changed its name to Capital Financial Holdings, Inc. in May 2009. Capital Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minot, North Dakota.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S. high-grade corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, European bonds, U.S. agency bonds, municipal bonds, credit default swaps, and other fixed-income securities. The company, through its Open Trading protocol, executes trades in certain bonds between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all trading environment on a matched principal basis. It also offers trading-related products and services, including market data to assist clients with trading decisions; connectivity solutions that facilitate straight-through processing; technology services to optimize trading environments; and execution services for exchange-traded fund managers and other clients. In addition, the company, through its Trax division, offers a range of pre-and post-trade services, including trade matching, trade publication, regulatory transaction reporting, and market and reference data across a range of fixed-income and other products. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

