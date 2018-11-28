Continental Resources (CLR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their buy rating on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

CLR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.48.

Shares of CLR traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.22. The stock had a trading volume of 416,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,168. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 86.71, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $71.95.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business’s revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gary E. Gould sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 4,924.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Asset Management Advisors LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

