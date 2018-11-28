Constantine Metal Resources (CEM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.50

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 10500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

About Constantine Metal Resources (CVE:CEM)

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Palmer volcanogenic massive sulphide project comprising 340 federal mining claims and 63 state mining claims located near Haines, Alaska.

