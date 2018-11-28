Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $32.35 Million Stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,839,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 970,015 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.72% of Cameco worth $32,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Cameco by 19.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,548,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,880 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cameco by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,497,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,593,000 after purchasing an additional 50,015 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cameco by 23.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,403,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,161,000 after purchasing an additional 835,328 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Cameco by 23.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,650,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,194,000 after purchasing an additional 504,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Cameco by 11.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,395,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,303,000 after purchasing an additional 240,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

CCJ stock opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.25 and a beta of 1.02. Cameco Corp has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.92 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0608 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States.

