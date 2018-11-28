Concierge Coin (CCC) Price Down 76.1% Over Last Week

Concierge Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded down 44.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. In the last week, Concierge Coin has traded down 76.1% against the dollar. Concierge Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $256.00 worth of Concierge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Concierge Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00023399 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.75 or 0.02280899 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00126180 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00199174 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.27 or 0.08778757 BTC.

About Concierge Coin

Concierge Coin launched on August 21st, 2017. Concierge Coin’s total supply is 1,368,168 coins. Concierge Coin’s official Twitter account is @conciergecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Concierge Coin is www.conciergecoin.net

Concierge Coin Coin Trading

Concierge Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concierge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concierge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Concierge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

