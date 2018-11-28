Concho Resources (CXO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities set a $145.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.46.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CXO opened at $126.90 on Monday. Concho Resources has a fifty-two week low of $123.63 and a fifty-two week high of $163.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.27. Concho Resources had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Concho Resources will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Concho Resources news, SVP Lee Price Moncrief sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $559,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,752.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.