Concho Resources (CXO) Given a $160.00 Price Target by SunTrust Banks Analysts

SunTrust Banks set a $160.00 target price on Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CXO. Jefferies Financial Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Concho Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $193.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concho Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.46.

CXO opened at $126.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Concho Resources has a twelve month low of $123.63 and a twelve month high of $163.11. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.27. Concho Resources had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Concho Resources will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lee Price Moncrief sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $559,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,752.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 34.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,199,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 8.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 31.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 861,973 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $131,666,000 after purchasing an additional 208,278 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 31,467.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 33,146 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 33,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 23.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

