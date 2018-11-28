CompX International Inc. (CIX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on December 11th

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd.

Shares of CompX International stock opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. CompX International has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter.

CompX International Company Profile

CompX International Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

