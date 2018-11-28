Comparing WSI Industries (WSCI) and SPX Flow (FLOW)

WSI Industries (NASDAQ:WSCI) and SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.1% of WSI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of SPX Flow shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of WSI Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of SPX Flow shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares WSI Industries and SPX Flow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WSI Industries 2.45% 4.03% 2.20% SPX Flow 4.89% 9.59% 3.51%

Risk and Volatility

WSI Industries has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPX Flow has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

WSI Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. SPX Flow does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for WSI Industries and SPX Flow, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WSI Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A SPX Flow 1 5 4 0 2.30

SPX Flow has a consensus target price of $49.63, suggesting a potential upside of 32.12%. Given SPX Flow’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SPX Flow is more favorable than WSI Industries.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WSI Industries and SPX Flow’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WSI Industries $34.60 million 0.60 $850,000.00 N/A N/A SPX Flow $1.95 billion 0.82 $46.40 million $1.27 29.57

SPX Flow has higher revenue and earnings than WSI Industries.

Summary

SPX Flow beats WSI Industries on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

WSI Industries Company Profile

WSI Industries, Inc. engages in the precision contract metal machining business in the United States. It manufactures metal components in medium to high volumes in accordance with customer specifications. The company serves aerospace/avionics/defense industries, recreational power sports vehicles, markets, energy industry, automotive industry, and bioscience industry. WSI Industries, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Monticello, Minnesota.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc. provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services. It operates through three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands. The Power and Energy segment provides pumps, valves, and related accessories primarily for customers in oil and gas, and nuclear and other conventional power industries under the APV, Bran+Luebbe, ClydeUnion Pumps, Copes-Vulcan, Dollinger Filtration, LIGHTNIN, M&J Valve, Plenty, and Vokes brands. The Industrial segment offers air dryers, filtration equipment, mixers, pumps, hydraulic technologies, and heat exchangers under the Airpel, APV, Bolting Systems, Delair, Deltech, Hankison, Jemaco, Johnson Pump, LIGHTNIN, Power Team, and Stone brands. This segment primarily serves customers in chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, general industrial, and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

