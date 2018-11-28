Comparing Portsmouth Square (PRSI) & St. Joe (JOE)

Portsmouth Square (OTCMKTS:PRSI) and St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Portsmouth Square has a beta of -0.62, meaning that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, St. Joe has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Portsmouth Square and St. Joe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portsmouth Square 7.92% -5.75% 8.02% St. Joe 61.38% 1.62% 1.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.8% of St. Joe shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.9% of Portsmouth Square shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.1% of St. Joe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Portsmouth Square and St. Joe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portsmouth Square 0 0 0 0 N/A St. Joe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Portsmouth Square and St. Joe’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portsmouth Square $57.10 million 0.92 $3.64 million N/A N/A St. Joe $98.80 million 9.16 $59.57 million ($0.15) -99.40

St. Joe has higher revenue and earnings than Portsmouth Square.

Summary

St. Joe beats Portsmouth Square on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Portsmouth Square Company Profile

Portsmouth Square, Inc., through its general and limited partnership interest in Justice Investors Limited Partnership, owns and operates a hotel under the Hilton brand in San Francisco, California. Its hotel property consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five-level underground parking garage. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Portsmouth Square, Inc. is a subsidiary of Santa Fe Financial Corporation.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Resorts and Leisure, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes. It primarily sells developed home sites and parcels of entitled undeveloped land. The Resorts and Leisure segment owns and operates the WaterColor Inn resort, vacation rentals, restaurants, golf courses, a beach club, two marinas, and other resort amenities; and manages The Pearl Hotel. The Commercial Leasing and Sales segment leases retail, office, and commercial properties, as well as cell towers and other assets. It also plans, develops, entitles, manages, and sells commercial land holdings for retail, office, hotel, multi-family, and industrial uses. The Forestry segment grows and sells pulpwood, saw timber, and other forest products. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 115,000 acres in Northwest Florida. The St. Joe Company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in WaterSound, Florida.

